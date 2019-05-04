Online application opens for homeowners seeking help after floods

The City of Ottawa has opened its online service where floods victims can submit requests for remediation work to their flood-damaged homes.

Severe flooding this year across the Ottawa-Gatineau region damaged several homes, and forced several people to relocate. After water levels began to recede last week, many residents returned home to begin the big cleanup.

The online application, which opened Saturday, is available to homeowners who need flood remediation work both inside and outside their homes.

The city said it will not officially begin recovery operations, including a renewed call for volunteers, until flood waters have receded further, which is expected to occur sometime next week.

Application process

Flood victims who need help with sandbag removal or external debris are asked to submit an online form.

Those who need help inside their homes are asked to submit a separate online form. The city said it is best for residents to first assess the damage inside their homes before submitting a request.

Each request will be assessed, and will be responded to based on need, rather than a first come, first served, basis. The work will be completed by volunteers under the supervision of trained leaders.

Residents are asked to submit only one request for each service to avoid additional backlogs and wait times.

Online requests are preferred, but anyone without Internet access can call 1-844-547-2664, the city said.