State of emergency ends in Ottawa on Thursday

After nearly sixteen months, the mayor has announced that the municipal state of emergency in the City of Ottawa will be lifted at 12:01 a.m. Thursday.

Jim Watson first made the declaration on March 25, 2020 as the pandemic was beginning, to allow the city to be "nimble" in procurement and how it organized staff.

NEW:<br><br>As we move closer to <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CommunityImmunity?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CommunityImmunity</a> in Ottawa, I have advised the Province that the municipal State of Emergency will end as of 12:01am tomorrow, Thursday July 22. <br><br>While the pandemic isn’t quite over, this is an important milestone in our fight against COVID-19. <a href="https://t.co/uYRJEOotjT">pic.twitter.com/uYRJEOotjT</a> —@JimWatsonOttawa

Anthony Di Monte, head of the vaccine rollout and emergency services, recommended ending the municipal state of emergency, the mayor said.

Eighty-three per cent of adults in Ottawa have received a single dose of vaccine, and 68 per cent of adults have received two.

"I've been assured that de-escalating into 'activated operations' will neither impact day-to-day operations nor will it impede our ability to respond to future provincial direction on the pandemic," Watson told city council Wednesday.

Other communities have also lifted their emergency declarations, such as the City of Cornwall and the United Counties of Prescott and Russell on June 30.