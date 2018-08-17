City of Ottawa refunded $40M in property taxes in 2017

Some municipalities may feel the financial pinch more acutely than others, but communities across Ontario are squirrelling away hundreds of thousands, if not millions, of dollars to offset big property tax refunds to some of Canada's largest corporations.

This month, Cornwall sued the Municipal Property Assessment Corporation, (MPAC) over the property values the company assigned to giant warehouses used by Shoppers Drug Mart and Walmart that turned out to be far too high.

After the companies appealed those property assessments and got the values dropped, it left Cornwall on the hook to juggle the books — by cutting services or raising taxes — to pay the retailer back taxes it had collected.

But municipal treasurers across Eastern Ontario tell CBC News, these costly appeals and the ensuing refunds are a phenomenon they deal with every year.

Big box wins

Canadian Tire comes up again and again among treasurers in Eastern Ontario. They describe how the company hires a specialized paralegal firm to challenge the assessment of almost every store usually successfully.

A scan of nine appeals that went before Ontario's Assessment Review Board for Canadian Tire stores in the Ottawa area show the company managed to get significantly lower assessments on all of them.

As an example, the company's store on Robertson Road, in Bells Corners was initially valued by MPAC at $9.2 million for the tax years 2013 to 2016, but on appeal, the review board decided on $6 million. That's 35 per cent lower than MPAC's valuation.

The Canadian Tire store with the smallest reassessment was on Coventry Road, but even it was reassessed at $10.2 million from an original $12.4 million, a drop of 17 per cent.

Rebates cost Ottawa $40M in 2017

The fact Canadian Tire challenges its assessments across the board comes as no surprise to the City of Ottawa's deputy treasurer, Wendy Stephanson.

As a business, she said, it would make sense for them to lower their costs however possible. It's up to her team to figure out how much the city will have to pay back when those properties win lower assessments at the provincial tribunal.

"It's more of an art than it is a science, so it's difficult to come up with that number," said Stephanson.

Last year was a particularly big year, when many appeals were settled.

In all, the City of Ottawa paid back about $40 million dollars in taxes to commercial and multi-residential properties.

While that number seems large, Stephanson said Ottawa is actually far better able to cover off those refunds than a smaller municipality.

With its large, varied, tax base, Ottawa managed to offset that $40 million with new taxes from new properties, she said.

'It's a problem across the province'

In smaller cities, a big refund can lead to tax hikes for residents or services.

​"We try to budget for these things appropriately but the best budgeting practices in the world can't accommodate some of the write-downs we experience," said David Dick, treasurer of Brockville.

Brockville had to return $800,000 to the local mall a few years ago, said Dick, and that taught him to set aside a healthy reserve every year to deal with surprisingly large reassessments.

The budget blow that comes after big retailers win appeals is a problem across the province and communities need to work together on it, said Dick.

He's on a committee, struck by MPAC, that brings together municipalities and retailers to try to help the assessor do a better job nailing down the true market value of a big-box store.

Appeals down 12 per cent: MPAC

Part of the challenge of assessing big box stores is that their type of property only really emerged in the 1990s, according to MPAC.

They don't change hands nearly as often as homes do, so sales data isn't as readily available.

But MPAC is funded by municipalities, and its vice president of valuation, Greg Martino, says it's doing everything it can to have commercial assessments reflect what's going on in the market.

He says the more MPAC talks with municipalities and retailers, the more information and data it gets.

The number of appeals dropped by 12 per cent for the round of assessments that went out in 2016, over the number of appeals for the 2012 round, according to MPAC.

"Our role is to ensure that we get the assessment right, and we want to ensure that we're providing an assessment roll to municipalities that is stable and predictable," said Martino.