City aiming to restore full service to LRT Friday

City of Ottawa transportation officials say they're aiming to restore full service to OC Transpo's light-rail system by Friday.

The City of Ottawa held a news conference Tuesday afternoon to address questions and concerns about OC Transpo's most recent light-rail failures, after a majority of trains were taken off the rails due to "technical issues."

The city's general manager of transportation Renée Amilcar apologized to customers and is reassuring residents that service will be restored "as soon as it is safe to do so."

The recent issues began Saturday when OC Transpo pulled several trains because of concerns about wheel problems after a driver reported unusual vibrations. On Sunday, a lightning strike brought down 900 metres of overhead catenary wires, used to power the trains, damaging parts of one train and parts of the track.

"It is unfortunate that these two events happened at the same time. I want to stress to our customers that these two incidents are not related," said Amilcar, during the city update Tuesday.

"I'm sorry for the inconvenience and the situation."

Starting Tuesday afternoon, some service will be restored between Tunney's Pasture and Rideau stations in the west, and between Blair and St-Laurent stations in the east.

The repairs to damaged overhead wires, however, could "take several days," said Amilcar.

Since Monday morning, the majority of Ottawa's east-west LRT line — from Tunney's Pasture station to St-Laurent station — has been replaced with bus service. R1 bus service will continue until the repairs are complete, said Amilcar.

Amilcar said special equipment to re-string the overhead wires was delivered to Ottawa on Monday, and installation is underway after workers cleared the area of debris.

Tracks that were damaged on Track 2 because of the storm will also be repaired.

Due to Saturday's vibration issue, 20 light-rail train cars with more than 175,000 kilometres on them were pulled to replace axle hubs as a precautionary measure.