City of Ottawa draft budget with 2.5% tax hike tabled at council

Ottawa's draft budget looks to raise property taxes by 2.5 per cent while investing in housing, recreation, transit and infrastructure.

The property tax hike holds the line Mayor Mark Sutcliffe promised for the first two budgets of his term. He said the budget — including a $4.6 billion operating budget plus $1.24 billion on capital programs — is targeted to the city's most important and urgent priorities.

"We've all heard from residents that they are struggling with rising costs," said Sutcliffe. "They don't want to see us add to their burden with big tax increases."

That means the average urban homeowner would pay $105 more on their property tax bill. Together with higher fees and new income from homes added over the past year, Sutcliffe said the city expects to raise $220 million in additional revenue.

Rates for water and wastewater are also set to go up, in accordance with a long-term plan. For 2024, the average water bill will rise 4.4 per cent, or $40.91 for the year.

The city's chief financial officer, Cyril Rogers, said staff managed to find savings and efficiencies. Sutcliffe said that does not mean service cuts.

"Our constant quest is to ensure that we are getting the highest value possible for every dollar of taxpayer money that we invest on your behalf, and we have only just begun," he said.

Yet the city faces financial headwinds. The toughest challenge is at OC Transpo, which was already deep in the red for the current fiscal year as ridership remains below pre-pandemic levels.

The draft budget adds $31 million to OC Transpo. Sutcliffe said it also identified $10 million in savings from transit — through what he called "underutilized and low-performing routes" — which can now be reinvested in more reliable service.

"With ridership and revenue down significantly, and without support from other levels of government, we are still investing deeply in pubic transit," said Sutcliffe. "Public transit remains a huge priority."

He also highlighted housing investments, including more money for affordable and transitional housing, and $900 million for infrastructure. That includes doubling annual spending on sidewalks, putting about $100 million into road renewal and $20 million for realigning Greenbank Road, a major priority for Barrhaven West Coun. David Hill.

The budget also would put $66.4 million toward a new Riverside South recreation centre. In total, capital spending for 2024 is budgeted at $1.24 billion.

The draft budget will now be split up and head to committees for detailed consideration, before coming back to council for approval next month. Councillors are already holding resident meetings to solicit feedback, and more are planned for the weeks ahead.