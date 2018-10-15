Here's where you will (and won't) be able to use cannabis in Ottawa

Cannabis officially becomes legal on Oct. 17, and the City of Ottawa is marking the occasion by releasing a list of places where you won't be allowed to spark up.

According to provincial rules, cannabis can be consumed anywhere you can use tobacco, with the exception of motor vehicles and boats.

Those guidelines were introduced by the PC government in late September, and are much looser than rules the Liberal government had planned to introduce.

Under the previous government, cannabis use would have been allowed only in private residences.

In Ottawa, smoking cannabis will not be allowed in the following places:

Indoor public spaces such as businesses, hospitals and restaurants.

On city property including parks, beaches, arenas, recreation centres, pools, transit stations and buses.

In common areas of apartment buildings, condos and college and university residences.

At or near schools.

On hospital property, including outdoors.

At child-care centres.

In or around playgrounds.

On or near restaurant or bar patios.

Smoking and growing cannabis has also been banned in some residential buildings and condos across the city.