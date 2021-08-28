A Gatineau, Que., homeowner will have to wait longer to find out if the mansion he built nearly eight years ago in the city's Aylmer sector will be torn down.

The City of Gatineau has announced it will appeal a decision to have the house at 79 chemin Fraser demolished because it violated zoning bylaws after being built too close to the street.

The decision rendered by Judge Michel Déziel on July 20 quashed an earlier resolution adopted by Gatineau city council in 2014, which had granted a minor zoning exemption.

The 51-page judgment from the Superior Court of Quebec said the city made the resolution to protect itself, causing both the homeowner, Patrick Molla, and his neighbours to suffer.

Molla had all the permits to build when he started construction on the home, but an internal investigation at the city concluded he was mistakenly given permission.

An official erred by not knowing article 116 of the zoning bylaws, which establishes minimum distance between a home and the street, the city found.

Molla has since brought a $3.6 million lawsuit against the city. Many neighbours have also complained the three-storey luxury home doesn't fit the tone of the area.

In an email to Radio-Canada, the city said the decision to appeal was supported by its insurers and it wouldn't comment further on why it was taking that step.