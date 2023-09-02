Brockville council OKs creation of detailed design plans for $35M arena revamp

City councillors in Brockville, Ont., have approved a move to create more detailed design plans for an expansion of the city's sports arena, moving the long-gestating project one step closer to reality.

While councillors have not greenlit the estimated $35-million project, the detailed plans will pave the way for further plans that are shovel-ready.

That will then kickstart the process of seeking co-financing from the federal and provincial governments, councillors heard during a meeting last week.

"We've been bantering this around — it's probably been at least 15 years," Coun. Mike Kalivas said at the meeting.

The project involves a roof replacement; two large new community spaces and other upgrades to the aging Brockville Memorial Civic Centre, which already boasts one rink; a new building next door housing a twin, 400-seat, year-round rink and an overhead walking track; and new baseball diamonds and pickleball courts outside.

Once targeted at $19 million, the project cost has nearly doubled due to "the unfortunate reality of the 2019-2023 pandemic economy," according to the city.

The plan involves Brockville fundraising $5 million — "a rather large number," Mayor Matt Wren said.

But Wren said he's encouraged given that Prescott, Ont., a nearby town with a much smaller population, recently raised $3 million for a facility that opened on Saturday.

More community consultation to follow

The city will consult community groups as hired firms work on the detailed plans.

That includes the Brockville Privateers Rugby Football Club, which uses an outdoor field at the current site, town officials said last Tuesday.

The rugby club told councillors it was concerned early plans for the grounds of the expanded facility do not identify a multi-use field for sports like football, soccer, rugby and lacrosse.

The club added it was not consulted until after the early plans were released.

"I've been told we might have been recently overlooked because we do not have a formal agreement with the city to use the field," said club president Curtis Patrick. "Which was surprising to hear, considering that we've paid invoices to use the field."

Phil Wood, the city's director of operations, said a multi-use field is "certainly is part of the equation."

"I believe there is room to do that. And if there isn't ... then we do have other options," he said, pointing to lands on the north side of the property.

Patrick told CBC see he'll remain cautiously optimistic until he can meet with the city to talk about the project.