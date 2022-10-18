City leaders blindsided by hiring of new police chief, Watson testifies

Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson says the former chair of Ottawa's police services board assured him during the height of last winter's convoy protest that she hadn't finalized the hiring of a new police chief, but he found out later that same day that she had.

Watson was testifying Tuesday during the public inquiry into the federal government's decision to invoke the Emergencies Act to help end the occupation of the city's downtown by protesters.

Asked about a video call with former police board chair Diane Deans that took place sometime between the resignation of former chief Peter Sloly on Feb. 15, and Deans's ouster from the helm of the police board during a special city council meeting held the following day, Watson testified he was "curious" about an announcement that the board was "working on a new command structure," including hiring a new chief.

City manager Steve Kanellakos and the mayor's chief of staff Serge Arpin, who testified before the commission Monday, were also on the call, Watson said.

Coun. Diane Deans was removed as chair of the Ottawa police services board on Feb. 16, during the height of the convoy protest. (Laura Osman/CBC)

He acknowledged that while the hiring and firing of police chiefs is entirely up to the police services board, he was concerned about the quick turnaround at such a volatile time.

"I had a deep concern about it because we had chief Sloly the one day, the next we had interim chief Bell, and then the next day the board was going to appoint another chief, so we had three chiefs in three days. That's not stabilizing for the situation that we were about to deal with in two or three days when the police moved in to resolve the [protest] situation," Watson said, adding he was concerned such a move could prolong the situation.

While he agreed that the board doesn't need to consult the mayor, Watson said it's a customary "courtesy" for the city's top official to meet a new police chief before the hiring is finalized.

Contract signed

Watson testified that during the video call, Deans asked if he had concerns about the hiring of former Waterloo Regional Police Service chief Matthew Torigian on a short-term contract.

"And I said, 'Yes, I can't tell you what to do because you're independent and autonomous, but I think it would be wise not to sign a contract until we get this situation stabilized in Ottawa," Watson said, adding he was concerned that Torigian, whom he'd heard was in Florida at the time, would have to "learn the street names, never mind the command structure" that had been established to deal with the volatile situation in Ottawa.

Ottawa police Chief Peter Sloly listens to a reporter’s question during a news conference on Feb. 4, 2022. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press)

Watson said during the call, Deans assured him no contract had been signed.

"Chair Deans committed to not signing the contract, and then later that day it was discovered that in fact she had signed the contract," he testified.

"Which she was entitled to do as chair of the board, correct?" asked commission senior counsel Natalia Rodriguez.

"Yes, but she had indicated that she was not going to do it because she understood my deep concerns about moving at that pace," Watson replied.

Deans ousted from police board

Asked if he was concerned his involvement could jeopardize the police board's autonomy, Watson said no.

"It was ultimately her choice and she said she wouldn't sign the contract, so I took her at her word," he replied.

Two-thirds of council voted to remove Deans as chair during a special meeting of city council on Feb. 16. Watson supported the motion.

According to minutes from that closed-door meeting, entered into evidence at the inquiry, Coun. Jeff Leiper "observed that the Motion spoke to a loss of confidence in the Board" and "was linked to the hiring decisions."

Watson said in addition to his other concerns, he was unhappy about lack of public consultation on the new hire.

After Torigian notified the city he was withdrawing his name to replace Sloly, Watson said he called him personally to thank him for the "gracious way" in which he'd dealt with the situation.

Interim police chief Steve Bell, left, and Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson, right, are seen during a news conference on April 28, 2022. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press)

Deans to testify Wednesday

Watson said he was "pleased" with Bell's performance the following weekend when the interim chief helped oversee the removal or protesters from the city's downtown.

Under cross-examination by a lawyer representing Sloly, Watson also testified Monday that while he'd been vexed by Sloly's earlier public comment that there was likely "no policing solution" to the protest and ensuing occupation, and that Sloly's initial reticence to participate in daily news conferences had been a "bone of contention," his own confidence in the police chief remained high until Sloly's resignation.

"I never saw him lose his cool," Watson said.

Deans is scheduled to testify before the Public Order Emergency Commission on Wednesday.