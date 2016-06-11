City launches $361M lawsuit over Rideau Street sinkhole

The City of Ottawa is launching a $361-million lawsuit against its own insurers for losses due to the Rideau Street sinkhole, according to a confidential memo to city council.

In June 2016, a sinkhole just east of the intersection with Sussex Drive swallowed a massive piece of the roadway and a locksmith's van.

No one was injured, but the event was one of the factors that led to the east-west LRT line being delayed by more than a year.

The confidential memo, which was first reported by the Ottawa Citizen, was signed by rail director Michael Morgan and sent to council members on Monday evening.

It said the city delivered its "proof of loss" statements to its insurers last August, seeking coverage of $361 million for "financial costs, legal and accounting expenses, anticipated lost gross revenue and additional staffing costs."

Contractor Rideau Transit Group (RTG), it turns out, had made a claim for $230 million in losses against the city in anticipation that the city would recover the money from its insurers, the memo said.

However, the insurers denied the city's claim last December, which has led to the lawsuit that is being launched this week in Ontario Superior Court.

Neither the city nor RTG has accepted responsibility for the sinkhole, although a report written by engineering consultants hired by the city said that earth loosened by tunnel excavation in that location was the "highly likely" root cause of the sinkhole.