Joanne Chianello's city issues to watch in 2019

From LRT — both Phase 1 and 2 — to the future of LeBreton Flats, 2019 will start with a bang on the city front.

Here are four issues to watch for in the first half of the new year.

1. Light rail gets rolling

Construction hoarding for the O-Train Confederation Line sits on Queen Street in Ottawa on August 3, 2017. (Trevor Pritchard/CBC)

The $2.1-billion light-rail contract was approved by council a little more than six years ago, the consortium building it — the SNC Lavalin-led Rideau Transit Group — has missed its deadline twice.

But here's hoping that the third time's the charm.

Mayor Jim Watson keeps talking about the Confederation Line being done by the end of March, but we won't know for sure for a few days yet. When RTG confirmed it would miss its Nov. 2 date to hand the LRT over to the city, the consortium got 60 more days to propose a new date, as per the contract.

And riding between the 13 LRT stations is just the beginning. This council will be approving the next phase — 24 new stations, more than 50 additional kilometres of service at a cost of $3 billion — sometime in the first quarter of 2019.

2. LeBreton Flats

The Ottawa Senators' plans for a downtown arena suffered a setback when the National Capital Commission terminated a development deal in the wake of numerous legal fights surrounding the build. (Image supplied by RendezVous LeBreton Group)

The plan to redevelop LeBreton Flats ended with a spectacular crash at the end of this year, with the two partners in RendezVous LeBreton Group — Ottawa Senators' owner Eugene Melnyk and Trinity Developments' John Ruddy — suing each other for hundreds of millions of dollars.

Given the escalating costs and rancour of their disagreement, there appeared no way forward for RendezVous LeBreton's $4-billion vision, which included a downtown NHL arena.

But in case there was any doubt, the National Capital Commission announced last week it was terminating its agreement with RendezVous LeBreton that it signed in January of this year.

So what's next?

That's what we're going to find out at next January's NCC board meeting. It'll have to decide whether to let one of the partners in RendezVous try to move ahead on its own — which is unlikely — give the second-place finisher in that 2016 competition a shot at the redevelopment, or start again.

Adding an additional plot twist to this drama: one week after this all-important board meeting, a new CEO will take the helm of the NCC — the current Rideau-Rockcliffe Coun. Tobi Nussbaum.

3. Bye-bye Nussbaum, hello byelection

Speaking of Tobi Nussbaum, the surprise announcement that he will be the next chief executive officer for the NCC will trigger a byelection in the ward of Rideau-Rockcliffe.

Provincial legislation technically allows Ottawa's city council to appoint someone to Nussbaum's seat, but that would be unheard of this early in this term of council.

A 2006 byelection in Orléans ​cost $277,000, the equivalent of $340,000 in 2018 dollars. However, the city clerk's office is now estimating it will cost up to $500,000 to hold a byelection in Rideau-Rockcliffe.

It will be interesting to see if the ward gravitates to a progressive candidate, like Nussbaum, or whether a Mayor Jim Watson supporter might get a toe hold.

A few people have already mused about running, including Peter Heyck, who ran against Nussbaum last fall — he garnered less than 20 per cent of the vote — and Overbrook community activist Rawlson King.

4. Getting rid of the gross factor in green bins

There will be a number of major process-type files on the agenda next year, from updating the transportation master plan to a ward boundary review that should address the uneven representation-by-population of councillors from different parts of the city. In March, this council will have to vote on its first annual budget.

And all these are important files. But perhaps the 2019 municipal file that might touch residents most directly where they live: the green bin.

The city's controversial contract with Orgaworld to recycle the city's organic waste was revised last year to allow plastic bags starting in summer of 2019.

The hope is that plastic bags will help reticent green-bin users to get over the ick factor that may be holding them back from using the green bin.

The city's organics program has not been as successful as the city had hoped since it was launched about eight years ago. Only about half of households use the green bin and a mere 40 per cent of organics are diverted from the city's Trail Road landfill, which is expected to be full by 2043.

But not everyone is a fan of the new plan. Some residents — and councillors — don't want to see plastic bags allowed because it sends the wrong message and perpetuates the use of plastic.

There was also some interest from some councillors and city staff to put more stringent rules on garbage, such as further limiting the number of bags you can put out or perhaps using clear bags to prove you aren't throwing out recyclables.

Plastic bags in the green bin is the carrot to improve organics recycling. Now let's see if council is willing to use a stick, too.