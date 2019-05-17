A neo-soul star, a country-rock legend, a trio of 1990s alternative powerhouses and the frontman for Led Zeppelin are the headliners for the 2019 edition of CityFolk.

Robert Plant and The Sensational Shape Shifters will play the final night of the festival, which runs from Sept. 12 to 15 at Lansdowne Park.

They'll be joined by singer-songwriters Tim Baker of Hey Rosetta! and Lucy Dacus, as well as rapper Saul Williams.

Saturday the 14th brings Leon Bridges and his blend of throwback and modern soul songs, plus Canadian acts The Once, Rhye and Snotty Nose Rez Kids. The latter two were recent contenders for the Polaris Music Prize.

The three-headed rock monster of Our Lady Peace, Live and Bush touch down Friday the 13th, along with confetti-soaked party popper Rich Aucoin and Donovan Woods, the reigning Juno winner for contemporary roots album.

The festival's first night brings roots rockers Lucinda Williams and Larkin Poe, as well as Lindsay, Ont., indie rockers The Strumbellas.

Lucinda Williams performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival in New Orleans, Thursday, May 5, 2011. (Patrick Semansky/Associated Press)

Tickets available Thursday

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday, with discounts for the first 24 hours. More details on ticket types and prices will be online at 8 a.m.

Performers will be split between the main outdoor stage on the Lansdowne Park lawn and the indoor stage at the Aberdeen Pavilion.

The free Marvest local music showcase will also be returning, with acts spread out over the neighbourhood that weekend.

Its lineup — as well as additional CityFolk acts — will be revealed in the coming weeks and months.

Members of the band The Strumbellas celebrate their Juno Award for Roots and Traditional Album of the Year during the Juno Gala in Winnipeg on Saturday, March 29, 2014. (Jonathan Hayward/Canadian Press)

The lineup so far

Thursday, Sept., 12

Dwayne Gretzky.

Orville Peck.

Larkin Poe.

The Strumbellas.

Lucinda Williams.

Friday, Sept. 13

Rich Aucoin.

Bush.

Live.

Our Lady Peace.

Donovan Woods.

Dear Rouge.

Human Kebab.

Rich Aucoin brings his confetti shooters and parachute to Ottawa's House of Targ in February 2018. (Andrew Foote/CBC)

Saturday, Sept. 14

Leon Bridges

Eleni Mandell.

The Once.

LeE HARVey OsMOND.

Rhye.

Snotty Nose Rez Kids.

Snotty Nose Rez Kids perform during the Polaris Music Prize gala in Toronto on Monday, September 17, 2018. (Tijana Martin/Canadian Press)

Sunday, Sept. 15

Tim Baker.

Lucy Dacus.

The East Pointers.

Harrow Fair.

Robert Plant and The Sensational Space Shifters.

Caroline Rose.

The White Buffalo.

Saul Williams.