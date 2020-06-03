Skip to Main Content
City facing $192M deficit due to pandemic
Ottawa

The City of Ottawa is projecting a deficit of $192 million by year's end, and that could mean cutting some services unless upper levels of government pitch in, council heard Wednesday morning.

Help needed from feds, province to avoid cuts in 2021, city manager says

Joanne Chianello · CBC News ·
The city has lost millions in revenue due to the pandemic. OC Transpo alone is facing a revenue shortfall of $120 million. (Trevor Pritchard/CBC)

City manager Steve Kanellakos told council the city has been in good fiscal shape over the past decade, but said "the pandemic has created a financial pressure we never could have prepared for.

"We need help from the provincial and federal governments," Kanellakos said.

Kanellakos and city treasurer Wendy Stephanson are currently giving council a detailed update on the Ottawa's financial state, and presenting options on how the city might balance the budget this year.

