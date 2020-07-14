City facing $153M deficit for 2021 if COVID-19 lasts another year

The City of Ottawa is facing a deficit of $153.5 million related to COVID-19 in 2021, should the pandemic continue for another 12 months, according to the mayor.

In his speech introducing the draft 2021 budget on Wednesday morning, Mayor Jim Watson told councillors during the online meeting that "this year's forecasting work has been quite challenging given all the unknowns."

The city is facing a shortfall of $181 million for this year, and so far the federal and provincial governments have provided the city with $124.2 million — $74.9 million for transit, plus another $49.3 million to cover other shortfalls.

Watson said he's confident the higher levels of government will not only compensate the city, which cannot legally run a deficit, for its COVID-19 related shortfalls for 2020, but also 2021.

However, city manager Steve Kanellakos told council that staff have a contingency plan to balance the 2021 budget should funding from the provincial and federal government not come through. Presumably, that backup plan would involved cuts to service, increased taxes or both.

Despite these financial pressures, Watson said he's not supporting any layoffs or other cuts to city operations.

"The demand on city services has not gone down with COVID — it is higher than ever," he said.

3% property tax increase

As expected, the proposed property tax increase for 2021 is three per cent. That translates to an average $115 increase to the tax bill of a homeowner in the urban area, and an extra $88 for a rural homeowner.

Transit fares will rise by 2.5 per cent on Jan. 1, except for EquiPass, EquiFare and the Community Pass, which will be frozen.

City officials continue to present the draft 2021 budget and answer questions from councillors.

More to come.