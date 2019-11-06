City to defer property taxes in light of COVID-19
Ottawa's interim tax bill normally due by 3rd Thursday in March
The City of Ottawa is giving property owners more time to pay their interim property tax bills in light of the financial challenges that many are facing due to COVIID-19 crisis.
The interim tax bill, which is based on 50 per cent of the previous year's tax bill and was mailed out late last month, is payable on the third Thursday in March. Now, everyone will have until April 15 to pay, and those facing particular hardship will be allowed to apply to extend that deferral until October 31.
Mayor Jim Watson tweeted that he hopes landlords use the extra cash flow to help their tenants.
3/3 I'm asking property owners that house restaurants and businesses to share these tax deferral benefits with their tenants. Tens of thousands of workers in our city depend on them to feed their families. Let’s share the burden and get through this together as a community.—@JimWatsonOttawa
City council would have to approve the tax deferral measures at its meeting scheduled for next Wednesday, March 25, which it is almost certain to do.
The city has deferred the payment of property taxes twice in the past three years for victims of spring flooding.
