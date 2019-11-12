City councillors push for return of buses after Tuesday LRT delays

Several Ottawa city councillors are calling for the return of all suburban bus routes replaced by the LRT until the trains are "dependable."

On Tuesday afternoon, train service between St-Laurent and Blair stations came to a halt for approximately one hour, forcing OC Transpo to run buses between the stations.

Councillors Catherine McKenney, Jeff Leiper and Carol Anne Meehan took to Twitter Tuesday afternoon to express their frustration.

"After careful consideration [Coun. Jeff Leiper] and I are calling for the restoration of all R1 busses until the trains are dependable," Coun. McKenney wrote in a Tweet.

Leiper calls for Mayor Watson to intervene

Leiper echoed the sentiment and tweeted, "I feel horrible for commuters tonight delayed in the cold by another train failure. It's time to bring back the suburban routes until some period of virtually flawless performance is achieved."

He also called on Mayor Jim Watson to "initiate discussions" on next steps.

An LRT train moves through the snow Nov. 12, 2019. (Andrew Lee/CBC)

OC Transpo said Tuesday's disruptions were caused by a stopped train at Cyrville station.

The transit agency said 17 buses were used for the replacement service, which saw bus 25, 30 and 39 began their routes at St-Laurent stop B.