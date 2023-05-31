Ottawa MPP's bill to oust misbehaving councillors fails 2nd reading at Queen's Park

A private members' bill put forth by an Ottawa MPP that aims to oust city councillors who don't comply with workplace violence and harassment policies has not passed a second reading in the Ontario legislature.

The Stopping Harassment and Abuse by Local Leaders Act, or Bill 5, had a second reading on May 30, for the second time.

It was first introduced by Orléans MPP Stephen Blais and passed second reading at Queen's Park in March of last year. But the Ford government did not push it through to a third reading before the last provincial election.

At the bill's second reading on May 30, Blais said the bill was necessary to hold local leaders accountable by having "severe professional consequences" like termination.

But Brampton Centre MPP Charmaine Williams, the associate minister of women's social and economic opportunity, said she was "concerned" about possible consequences if the bill were to move forward.

"This bill wants to make integrity commissioners more powerful than an appointed judge. If you're accused of something illegal, you go to trial, but this bill wants to replace that," she said.

At the second reading of Bill 5 on May 30, Orléans MPP Stephen Blais said there needs to be stricter consequences for councillors who misbehave, including losing their job. (Ontario Legislature)

Williams said councillors who are accused of harassment or abuse go through the judicial process, and are innocent until proven guilty.

"Ultimately, elected members of council must face the consequences of their actions and decisions at the ballot box," she said.

Blais said the bill would not give the integrity commissioner or city council the power to remove someone from office, and instead, creates a judicial process.

Bill spurred by incidents on Ottawa city council

Bill 5 proposes that the integrity commissioner would investigate any councillor facing allegations. If the commissioner ruled the infringement was serious enough to warrant a removal from office, a judicial review would take place. The bill would also apply to members of local boards.

Under current rules, councillors can only lose their seats for breaking election spending rules and certain conflict of interest policies, with the most severe penalty being suspension of pay.

Former Ottawa city councillor Rick Chiarelli was docked pay for 15 months in 2020 after CBC and two integrity commissioner reports found he harassed former staff members and job applicants for years and abused his power of office.

Blais, who served on Ottawa city council from 2010 to 2020, said that incident inspired him to pen Bill 5.

Last Wednesday, Ottawa councillors unanimously approved a motion calling on mayor Mark Sutcliffe to write to Ontario Premier Doug Ford and express support for the bill. Sutcliffe said he supports the bill because it is reasonable and appropriate.

A recorded vote of the motion will be held tomorrow morning.