Ottawa city council rejects tax break for airport hotel

Ottawa city councillors have voted to reject a plan that would have granted a yet-to-be-built airport hotel a break on its future municipal tax bill.

Last week the city's finance and corporate services committee tied in its vote on the proposal to grant the hotel's developer a $13 million cut to its property taxes over the next 25 years.

During Wednesday's meeting of the full city council, Coun. Glen Gower put forward a watered-down version of the original proposal, offering to cap the tax break at $3.7 million over a maximum of 10 years.

Gower's motion was defeated by a margin of 18 to 7, with Ottawa Mayor Mark Sutcliffe siding with the "no" side.

Germain Hotels and the Ottawa International Airport announced in January 2019 that a 180-room hotel would be built, connecting to the main terminal. The project's construction costs climbed from $44 million to $55 million because of pandemic-related costs. (Germain Hotels)

City staff previously determined Germain Hotels would be required to pay $17.4 million in tax revenue to the City of Ottawa over 25 years if the company builds a new 180-room Alt Hotel attached to the terminal of the Ottawa International Airport.

Germain Hotels was the first applicant under a new community improvement plan for the airport area approved by the former city council last July.

The city has used the process in Bells Corners, on Montreal Road, and in much of Orléans to spur development where it might not otherwise happen, but the tool attracted negative public attention when a Porsche dealership applied successfully in 2021.