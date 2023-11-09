Tax-averse councillors expect only modest tweaks to city budget

As Ottawa's $5.8-billion budget comes to a vote, Mayor Mark Sutcliffe's tax pledge is leaving little wiggle room for last-minute surprises.

Councillors seem confident that Wednesday's vote will hold the line at a 2.5 per cent property tax hike, so any new ideas that didn't show up in last month's draft will likely have to look elsewhere for funding.

One of the only big-ticket items expected to hit the agenda would boost the capital budget for affordable housing from $24 million to $30 million. Somerset Coun. Ariel Troster had first floated that idea in a committee meeting, and Sutcliffe said he's "generally supportive."

Capital ward Coun. Shawn Menard said the affordable housing money is likely to come from the city's housing reserve.

Menard is coming to the meeting with motions to add bathrooms to parks and extend swimming pool hours. He's seeing little appetite to push the tax rate beyond 2.5 per cent, the ceiling Sutcliffe promised for the first two years of his term.

"That's where the majority of council will line up no matter what it is we would try to fund," he said. "That's unfortunate because that's below inflation. It's below what many other cities are doing."

So Menard said he's working with staff to find other funding sources for his ideas, "because I want them to pass."

But he's expected to take a different approach in his push for a transit fare freeze. That would cost $3.8 million, and Menard put forward a motion at committee to pay for it by boosting a levy on the property tax bill. The motion will come to council on Wednesday.

Sutcliffe came out against that idea on Tuesday, noting that the transit system is facing a massive gap in its financials.

"I don't support freezing fares," he said. "Both the financial staff and OC Transpo staff feel that we need to continue to generate as much revenue as we can from OC Transpo to fill that gap and have a sustainable service going forward."

Proposals to support firefighters, shelter clients

Others on council were just as skeptical about any motions that will push up taxes.

"I would be hard-pressed to be getting involved in anything that's going to see increases to that tax rate, but I'm very interested to listen to the debate," said Barrhaven West Coun. David Hill.

Alta Vista Coun. Marty Carr doesn't think the fare freeze will be popular, and said her constituents aren't keen on being asked to pay more taxes at the last minute with no consultation.

On the other hand, she's guessing that the affordable housing motion will pass unanimously on Wednesday.

Both Hill and Carr are coming with low-to-no-cost proposals. The head of the firefighters' union came to committee last week to ask for additional mental health support for his members, saying "the dream is a psychologist on staff."

That inspired Hill to offer money from his own ward-specific budget, though he now says he's working with staff to find another funding solution.

He's also bringing a motion to prioritize resilience to extreme weather in the city's climate change master plan funding, citing the tornado that struck his ward this year as an example of the risk.

Carr is planning to ask staff to fill a gap in a free bus pass program for emergency shelter clients after finding that it doesn't cover those staying in makeshift shelters set up in city rec centres. Two are in her ward.

She said it's not expected to cost anything, since people staying at shelters would be unlikely to have the resources to afford paid passes.

Councillor preparing 'kids' budget'

Councillors have spent the past weeks organizing neighbourhood sessions to gather resident feedback in preparation for budget day.

Rideau-Vanier Coun. Stéphanie Plante added another angle to her consultation work, heading to schools to ask kids what they want the city to invest in.

"There's some really cute things they want," she said. "They want the ice cream man all year round."

But she also heard them call for bike lanes to improve cycling safety, low-barrier sports options and longer library hours. They also want more trees.

Their stories also drove home the urgency of the affordable housing investments, which Plante is planning to support on Wednesday.

"The kids are definitely feeling the pinch on the housing crisis," she said. "I heard some sad stories about them getting evicted."

She even heard from kids living in motels, where the city has set up family shelters. One wanted to put up a poster of soccer star Lionel Messi, but was told he couldn't do that in a hotel room.

"That's what he wanted from our kids' budget. I started crying," said Plante. "We have to do better as a city to give kids spaces where they can put up a poster."

She's planning to submit the results of her kids' budget work to the mayor.