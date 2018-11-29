Council returns to chambers IRL for 1st time since pandemic began

At the start of this week, Coun. Catherine Kitts sat at her designated seat in the council horseshoe for the first time.

Which, as Kitts put it, is "pretty wild" considering she was sent to council by the people of Cumberland in a byelection almost 18 months ago.

Two years ago, Ottawa's city council met for the first time in its history exclusively online.

That ends today, when most councillors are expected to return to Andrew S. Haydon Hall — although there's an option for those who want to continue to participate virtually.

Kitts had only ever been in council chambers officially once, when she was sworn in after her October 2020 victory.

Coun. Catherine Kitts campaigned, and was elected, during the pandemic. She's never sat in her council seat for a meeting. (Francis Ferland/CBC)

This week, she took advantage of the clerk's office offer to help councillors refresh their memories on the council-chamber technology. Kitts has never used the laptop or turned on the microphone at her spot at the table.

In fact, there are still a few of her colleagues and some senior staff members she hasn't met face-to-face.

"There's a big, key element to the role I've never had the opportunity to experience," Kitts told CBC.

Last IRL day at council a doozy

The last time council met in-real-life, as we say now, was Monday, March 9, 2020.

If there was ever a day to tide councillors over for in-person meetings for two years, that day was it.

More than 12 hours of meetings included two separate gatherings of the finance and economic development committee, sandwiched a special council meeting called to deal with legal issues over — what else? — the troubled Confederation Line.

After meeting in camera for three hours, council voted unanimously — and quickly — to declare Rideau Transit Group in default of its contract with the city — for the first time.

WATCH | At the last council meeting to take place at city hall, council issued its first notice of default to Rideau Transit Group

At the last council meeting to take place at city hall, council issued its first notice of default to Rideau Transit Group. Duration 1:09 City manager Steve Kanellakos and Mayor Jim Watson say the notice of default is the first step in the process of terminating the contract with RTG, the consortium in charge of maintaining the troubled Confederation Line. 1:09

Near the end of the night, councillors discovered Mayor Jim Watson was the only member of city council who knew that SNC-Lavalin had failed to reach the minimum score before voting for the contract — and some members weren't too pleased.

By the time the next council meeting was called two weeks later, the world had gone virtual — including Ottawa City Hall — and the mayor declared a municipal state of emergency over the COVID-19 outbreak.

Council's changed — just like other workplaces

Today, in keeping with ever-loosening pandemic measures, council returns to its home on Laurier Avenue West, but like most workplaces, it's changed.

A hybrid model means the council meeting will take place in person, but virtually as well. So far, four councilllors — Rick Chiarelli, Jan Harder, Matthew Luloff, and Scott Moffatt — have said they'll be participating via Zoom.

To accommodate the online participants, all council members will have to follow along online and use the "raised hand" option on Zoom to ask a question, whether in person or not.

If you're in council chambers — which, for now, is limited to councillors, staff and media — you'll be able to see who's speaking projected onto the screen behind the mayor's dias. Because the public viewing gallery is closed until at least the end of April, the meeting will be streamed in Jean Pigott Hall for anyone who'd like to catch it almost IRL.

Committee meetings will still be virtual only. And even when they do begin to meet in person again, there's a sense they should incorporate ways for the public to participate online.

Stittsville Coun. Glen Gower, seen here in a photo taken the day after the last in-person council meeting, is happy to get back to real-life council meetings. But he'd like to see online participation continue in some way for committee meetings. (Kate Porter/CBC)

Stittsville Coun. Glen Gower is the co-chair of the planning committee, and he's seen first-hand the increased engagement by residents across the city in issues such as the urban boundary and the official plan.

Instead of having to bus across town to come to a meeting, or take an entire day off work, online committee meetings have allowed more people to have a say, according to Gower.

"There were a lot of barriers for people to come out and speak in front of committee," he said. "I've expressed my desire that we have an online way we can participate in committees."

But he's quick to add: "I've had enough of these Zoom council meetings."

Kitts echoes that sentiment. Even before she was elected, she saw the temperature rising at council meetings. After they went virtual, it seemed to get worse. She's hoping coming together in person will allow council to work together under less tension in these last few months of the term.

"I can imagine that there's an element of working together face-to-face that I've just been missing," said Kitts.