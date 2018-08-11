Gatineau plans special meeting as residents raise stink about garbage pickup

Gatineau city councillors will hold a special meeting to respond to the garbage woes plaguing the city following the implementation of a new bylaw on garbage pickup limits.

Since July 15, Gatineau households have been prevented from throwing out bulky items and construction waste on their regular garbage day — one of the city's new rules designed to divert compostable and recyclable materials from its dump.

Many residents are complaining, however, that people are now illegally dumping garbage on the edges of streets and on other people's properties.

Louise Boudrias, Gatineau's deputy mayor, announced on social media Friday evening that a special meeting will take place on Aug. 23 to tackle the issue.

"For me, a meeting that is organized and where all elected officials want to be there, I think the results will be better," Boudrias said in a French-language interview with Radio-Canada.

Maude Marquise-Bissonnette, councillor for the Plateau district and chair of Gatineau's environment commission, said the meeting on Aug. 23 will tackle the controversial bylaw and try to find solutions. (Radio-Canada)

A meeting to find solutions

While some city councillors are asking the city to undo the changes entirely, others want more flexibility around the limits.

I don't think the situation is alarming, but I am following the situation very closely. - Maude Marquise-Bissonnette, Gatineau city councillor

Maude Marquise-Bissonnette, councillor for the Plateau district and chair of the city's environment commission, told Radio-Canada that any potential solutions could be brought to the table.

"[The meeting] would be an occasion for all municipal councillors to have a portrait of what is going on... what are the issues and what could be the solutions that could be put in place," she said Saturday.

"I don't think the situation is alarming, but I am following the situation very closely."

She said she will proposing to waive the fee citizens currently face for taking large items like old beds and sofas to a city drop-off centre.

Meanwhile, ​Marc Carrière, the councillor for Masson-Angers, said he's tackling the problem himself by offering his own waste collection service for residents.

Carrière said he would be out picking up bulky waste in his neighborhood next Monday and Thursday.