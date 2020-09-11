Citizen representatives get boot from transit commission

Unelected residents will no longer be part of Ottawa's transit commission but rather sit on an advisory committee, one of a slew of changes council is voting on Wednesday on how the city governs itself.

Council voted 18-6 against a motion by Knoxdale-Merivale Coun. Sean Devine and Gloucester-Southgate Coun. Jessica Bradley that would have kept citizen representatives on board for two years and deferred reworking the commission until the middle of the term.

Changing things up now, Devine argued in his motion, would mean there was no "formal citizen representation on transit matters" until at least next June.

"It does feel like we are crafting this replacement body on the fly, which I do not believe is respectful to the citizens who are most concerned," he said.

Coun. Sean Devine said the removal of citizen representatives from Ottawa's transit commission will "absolutely be seen as a hasty decision," at a time when rebuilding community trust should be top of mind for council.

The commission, which is charged with overseeing OC Transpo, had eight council members last term and four citizen representatives.

One of those citizen representatives, Sarah Wright-Gilbert, was a vocal critic of the way the transit network — and the floundering Confederation Line in particular — was operating.

During the LRT inquiry, private chats revealed that former mayor Jim Watson wanted her removed from the commission and former OC Transpo head John Manconi believed she was "destroying us with misinformation."

Another citizen commissioner, Michael Olsen, came under fire for suggesting strange smells at Parliament LRT station in late 2019 may have been "a gender equity thing" as it was "a scientific fact that women have more developed senses of smell than men do."

Ottawa city council voted 18-6 against a motion to postpone a decision to exclude unelected citizens from the transit commission until the middle of the current council term. (Kate Porter/CBC)

Several councillors argued they themselves were best suited to respond to transit complaints, not unelected residents — and that they're also the best people to be held accountable when transit fails.

City solicitor Rick O'Connor also told council the original goal of citizen commissioners was to make use of their technical expertise with operating a transit system, but those types of voices never came forward.

Large-scale governance review

The citizen commissioner motion is just one of many being looked at during Wednesday's big city governance review.

Motions that have been carried so far include:

Forging a light rail sub-committee to give oversight on non-operational matters of the Confederation and Trillium lines.

Raising the built heritage sub-committee to full committee status.

Ensuring the future transit advisory committee has both an OC Transpo union member and includes at least 50 per cent women and gender non-binary members.

Finalizing the names of the seven council members who will recommend who ends up on city committees.

Changing the name of the finance and economic development committee to the finance and corporate services committee.

Wednesday's council meeting is still in session.