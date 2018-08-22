Cities still short on pot shop opt-out details

Deciding whether or not to host private pot shops should be Job 1 for newly elected municipal councils this fall, the Ontario government advised Wednesday.

The province offered cities a one-time opt-out when it announced its new retail cannabis scheme earlier this month, but was short on details.

At the annual conference of the Association of Municipalities of Ontario in Ottawa Wednesday, Nicole Stewart, the Ministry of Finance official leading implementation of the marijuana plan, told delegates the opt-out window for cities will have start and end dates, but those haven't yet been determined.

Stewart also said municipalities that choose to opt out will be allowed to opt back in.

The Progressive Conservative government changed course earlier this month, announcing that recreational cannabis would be sold by private retailers beginning next April, giving cities little more than seven months to figure out their new role in the program.

More questions than answers

Panel members at the AMO session outlined some of the other gaps municipalities must consider.

For example, how will bylaw officers respond to complaints? And how will public health units respond to a rise in substance abuse?

Cities will need to develop policies for employees found working under the influence of marijuana, and how to handle disposal of the drug, whether it goes down the drain or into the green bin.

"If you start composting that much cannabis, you're going to notice," said Ray Callery, chief administrative officer of the Town of Greater Napanee.

While the chiefs of police of Ontario have their own list of concerns heading toward the legalization of recreational cannabis in October, Waterloo Regional Police Service Chief Bryan Larkin offered reassurance.

"Stay calm. There will be no reefer madness on Oct. 17," Larkin told the municipal leaders.