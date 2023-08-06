Outaouais health authority still searching for a new CEO

Five months after launching a call for candidates, western Quebec's health authority is still looking for a new CEO.

The top job at the Centre intégré de santé et de services sociaux de l'Outaouais (CISSSO) has been vacant since May 2022. Former president and deputy director Yves St-Onge has been serving as interim CEO since January.

Despite recruitment efforts, a suitable candidate has not yet been selected, and a second call for applicants was recently launched.

For Denis Marcheterre, president of health care advocacy group Action santé Outaouais, it's anything but surprising.

"Perhaps it's to be expected, because it is difficult to find someone with enough knowledge and enough motivation in Outaouais," he said in French.

"It's not an easy job, there aren't [many] people lining up to take this position."

Marcheterre told Radio-Canada the situation is not too worrying, given there's an interim CEO. But the considerable turnover is concerning.

"There have been several people who passed through this position in just a few years," he said.

"It's a bit worrying, it's a bit intriguing, because obviously it adds to any instability within the organization. And that is not to the advantage of its users or health professionals."

Denis Marcheterre, president of Action santé Outaouais, says the amount of turnover in CISSSO's CEO role is worrying. (Radio-Canada)

Could make more than $280K a year

The CEO position is absolutely essential for the health authority, Marcheterre said, since they act as a bridge between health professionals, patients, the health network and Quebec's Ministry of Health..

According to the job description, the salary ranges from $218,223 to $283,693 a year. Applications will be accepted for the role until Sept. 8.

CISSSO said it did not have anyone available for an interview, and the ministry did not respond to Radio-Canada's request for comment in time for publication.

The successful candidate has to go before a committee, take part in several interviews and approvals and even receive approval from Quebec's members of cabinet, Marcheterre said.

He said efforts should be taken to ensure the future CEO remains in office for more than just a few years. The recruitment process could be playing a role, he added, saying it is "perhaps a little too bureaucratic."

"It's long, which is normal. But there are many steps to follow, and in the end, you wonder if it's really useful," Marcheterre said.