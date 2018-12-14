Outaouais politician wants local health authority CEO gone

The head of an Outaouais municipality wants a change in leadership at the local health-care agency, arguing current leadership leaves her fearful for health and safety.

Chantal Lamarche, reeve of the MRC de la Vallée-de-la-Gatineau, sent a letter Thursday to Quebec's health minister asking for the president and CEO of the Centres intégrés de santé et de services sociaux (CISSS) to be replaced.

Lamarche accused Jean Hébert of not listening to the communities the CISSS covers, such as Gracefield and Maniwaki.

She said the move to centralize health care decision making has left them feeling unheard and unconsidered.

She also copied the minister responsible for the Outaouais, Mathieu Lacombe, and local MNA Robert Bussière.

Maniwaki shortages

Lamarche pointed to the situation at the Maniwaki, Que., hospital, where a lack of specialists has been a major issue.

The hospital has been forced to bring in help from other parts of the province to keep surgical suites open.

Hébert said the CISSS follows up with the community about issues and is actively working on some of these concerns.

He said he doesn't know who Lamarche is calling, but there are no unanswered messages piling up on his desk.