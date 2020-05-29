Physical distancing circles arrive at Mooney's Bay

The City of Ottawa has painted physical distancing circles at Mooney's Bay Park to see if they encourage people to stay two metres apart.

The white circles were painted in the grass Friday morning, said Dan Chenier, the city's general manager for recreation, during a virtual news conference Friday afternoon.

"Mooney's Bay has become a very attractive location for people to go," he said, adding it was especially busy during the recent heat wave.

Chenier said city workers observed "many people" neither abiding by public health recommendations to stay two metres apart, nor the provincial order that prohibits gatherings of more than five people.

Other cities like New York, San Francisco and Toronto are also using physical distancing circles to encourage people to give each other space during the COVID-19 pandemic, and Chenier said he hopes they will work in Ottawa, too.

If the pilot project is a success, the city will consider adding circles to other busy parks, he said.