Van crashes through Kanata convenience store

Ottawa police say no one was hurt when a vehicle drove through a Circle K convenience store in Kanata Friday night.

According to police, the vehicle – shown in photos to be a light-coloured van – crashed through the building at approximately 10:30 p.m. Friday. (Submitted)

Ottawa police are investigating after a vehicle drove through a Circle K convenience store in Kanata Friday night.

According to police, the vehicle — shown in photos to be a light-coloured van —  crashed through the Stonehaven Drive store at approximately 10:30 p.m. 

There were no injuries, police said.

The store remained closed Saturday. No other details have been released.

An Ottawa Police Service vehicle is parked outside the Stonehaven Drive Circle K after a van crashed through the convenience store Friday night. (Submitted)
