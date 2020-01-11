Van crashes through Kanata convenience store
Ottawa police say no one was hurt when a vehicle drove through a Circle K convenience store in Kanata Friday night.
No injuries in Friday night collision, police say
Ottawa police are investigating after a vehicle drove through a Circle K convenience store in Kanata Friday night.
According to police, the vehicle — shown in photos to be a light-coloured van — crashed through the Stonehaven Drive store at approximately 10:30 p.m.
There were no injuries, police said.
The store remained closed Saturday. No other details have been released.