Carleton student Cihan Erdal freed from Turkish prison, partner says

A Turkish court has decided to release Carleton University PhD student Cihan Erdal, according to his partner.

Ömer Ongun told the CBC Radio's World Report Nil Köksal Tuesday the release is conditional and Erdal can't return to Canada yet.

"This was the first time he actually made a defence and he made a beautiful defence, an excellent defence," Ongun said in an interview.

"I think [the] judges just decided to release him because they also agreed that there's no reason for him to be in the prison at the moment."

Erdal, 32, was taken into custody in September as part of a mass arrest of approximately 80 people across Turkey, including three students and a university professor.

He had been held in a prison in the Turkish capital of Ankara. He was originally kept in solitary confinement.

The arrest violates "the protections of freedom of expression and political participation and freedom of association" and amounts to "arbitrary detention," said Paul Champ, a human rights lawyer in Ottawa and Erdal's Canadian counsel, in April.