Quebec man arrested with cigarette-packed U-Haul

A Quebec man is facing several charges after he packed more than furniture into a U-Haul: millions of allegedly illegal cigarettes.

An officer pulled over the 64-year-old on westbound Highway 401 near Napanee at about 12:45 p.m. Monday, Ontario Provincial Police wrote in a news release.

The van held 296 cases of 10,000 cigarettes each — almost three million cigarettes, allegedly breaking the province's rules about possessing untaxed cigarettes.

It also held several thousand dollars in cash.

The man was arrested and is set to appear in a Napanee courtroom Tuesday afternoon.

He's charged with two counts each of possession of contraband for the purpose of sale, transporting contraband and failing to comply with a probation order.

Police said the Ontario Ministry of Finance is involved because the man's also facing charges under the province's Tobacco Tax Act.