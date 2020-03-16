2nd Ciena employee has COVID-19; campus closure extended

Technology company Ciena confirms a second employee in Ottawa tested positive for COVID-19.

The first case, a man in his 40s, had returned from a trip to Austria.

Emails from a company spokesperson did not say if the second case was from travel or from contact with the first, just that the two cases were related.

Ciena's Kanata campus will remain closed until March 30, it said, with its 1,700 employees in Ottawa working remotely.

Thirteen people in Ottawa have now tested positive for the respiratory illness with cold- or flu-like symptoms and no known treatment or vaccine.

The Public Health Agency of Canada says the risk to the public is low.