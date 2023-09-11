Student referendum votes to cut funding to campus radio station CHUO

The University of Ottawa's independent campus radio station, CHUO 89.1FM, is losing the funding it gets from students after they voted to end a levy.

CHUO, a non-profit without charity status, has been in operation since 1991. On its website, it describes itself as elevating "underrepresented voices in our community."

In a byelection that ended on Oct. 13, students voted to end funding as of September 2024.

CHUO acting station manager Grant Stein said the levy of about $5 per term adds up to about $360,000 to $370,000 per year for the station.

That makes up a large majority of the budget, he added, though some money is drawn from advertising. It's unclear whether the station can survive the blow.

"It's still really early to say definitively that it will end the radio station, but it's going to definitely be a different radio station," he said.

Volunteers might be key to survival

Stein said the station will have to look at relying even more on volunteers and may not be able to afford its existing space in the basement of a University of Ottawa building.

"It's going to have a major effect, not just on the staffing or the budget, but the potential of having to move," he said.

According to Stein, the station's ratings have actually shown a recent uptick in listeners. He said CHUO's programming is a source of information for a wide range of language and cultural communities.

Shows broadcast by CHUO include Black on Black, which covers the Afro-Caribbean community; Radio Irava, a Persian and English program focusing on Iran; the Ethiopian Show; Caribbean Flavour; Asianfluence; Amanecer Ranchero, which broadcasts Latin American, ranchera, corrido and banda music; the Somali Show; and more.

"For those voices not heard anywhere else, such as any one of the 10-plus languages we broadcast, CHUO 89.1 FM may be the only place to find local news, meet new members of the community or host important conversations," the station's website reads.

'They have a huge history'

The Ontario Public Interest Research Group-Ottawa (OPIRG-Ottawa) also lost its funding (about $4 per student, per term) in a separate referendum question.

Maisy Elspeth, an advocacy commissioner for the University of Ottawa Students' Union, told CBC Monday students have always been able to put forward referendum questions, and that they're in charge of deciding which fees they pay.

She said she feels for CHUO and OPIRG, which will have "to seek external funding or some other way to continue their operations," she said.

"That does have an effect on campus life. They have a huge history on campus, in fact longer than [the student union]."

Elspeth noted the next election happens in February, and students could choose to put forward a new referendum question on the issue.

"We might see another referendum question to kind of re-evaluate this question ... as it comes into play in September of 2024. ... It'll be exciting. Any type of increased engagement is good to see from my end," she said.

Other referendum results

According to results posted on the student union's website, students voted to: