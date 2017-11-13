Christy Natsis granted day parole

A Pembroke, Ont., woman who was drunk when she killed a father of three in a head-on crash on Highway 17 in 2011 has been granted day parole after serving more than three-fifths of her five-year sentence.

Christy Natsis's bid for full parole was rejected, in part because the former dentist still continues to "struggle with accepting full responsibility" for her alcohol consumption, according to the June 19 decision by the Parole Board of Canada.

Natsis was found guilty in May 2015, after a 55-day trial that stretched over three years, of impaired driving causing death and dangerous driving causing death in the crash that killed Bryan Casey.

A judge ruled that Natsis was drunk on March 31, 2011, when her SUV crossed the centre line of the highway near Arnprior, Ont., and collided head-on with Casey's pickup truck.

Casey, who was 50 at the time, died of his injuries.

Natsis was also found guilty of breaching bail conditions when she bought two bottles of vodka about eight months after the crash. She was eventually sentenced to five years in prison for her role in the crash and 40 days for the bail breach.

She later appealed her conviction but was unsuccessful in having it overturned.

'Limited insight'

Under the day parole plan approved by the board last week, Natsis will live at a residential facility in the Ottawa area. She will volunteer with a dental clinic for "vulnerable populations" and also attend Alcoholics Anonymous meetings.

Natsis is not allowed to drive, consume alcohol or patronise drinking establishments during her day parole. She must also avoid any contact with members of Casey's family, the board said.

The parole board ruled that while Natsis presents a "low risk to public safety," that risk would increase if she returned to substance use.

It also remains "concerning," the board said, that Natsis still struggles with completely accepting the degree of her alcoholism.

You currently present with limited insight into how your behaviours have supported or enabled your personal use. - Parole board ruling

For instance, Natsis's avowal that she had consumed two eight-ounce glasses of wine the day of the fatal crash was "simply not persuasive," given she had told the board she was able to drink that much in the year before while keeping up a functional lifestyle.

The board also noted that Natsis long maintained the two bottles of vodka she bought while on bail were for a friend, even though she later said she likely would have drunk them herself.

"Despite your participation in counselling in the community and [Alcoholics] Anonymous while incarcerated, you currently present with limited insight into how your behaviours have supported or enabled your personal use," the board's decision said.

Exemplary prisoner

The board did note, however, that Natsis took "full responsibility" for being impaired the day of the fatal crash and for causing Casey's death.

It said Natsis had been an exemplary prisoner, taking part in an "escorted temporary absences" program without any concerns. Moreover, there had been no evidence Natsis had consumed alcohol while on bail or during her incarceration, and it appeared that her "commitment toward [her] sobriety remained genuine."

The board approved day parole for Natsis until December 2019, when she's eligible for full parole.

It also noted that the U.S.-born Natsis is not a Canadian citizen and remains eligible for deportation.

"Though it is to your credit that you understand the effect your offending has had on your victims, the board cannot overstate the senselessness of selfishness of your actions and the devastation it has had on the victim's families," the board said.