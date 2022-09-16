What's open and closed for Christmas in Ottawa

'Tis the season to be aware of holiday closures and altered hours.

If you need to run out on Christmas Eve, most malls close at 5 p.m. so make sure to head out early in the day.

Some restaurants and bars will be open on Christmas Day but it's always best to check ahead.

With Christmas falling on a Sunday this year, some services will be closed for Boxing Day and Dec. 27.

City services

The client services centres at city hall, Ben Franklin Place, 580 Terry Fox Dr., 255 Centrum Blvd. and the provincial offences court will be closed on Monday, Dec. 26 and Dec. 27.

The city's 311 contact centre will be open for urgent matters.

Curbside and multi-residential green bin , recycling , garbage and bulky item collection will take place as per the regular schedule. Collection will not be delayed due to Christmas or New Year's Day.

The Trail Waste Facility will be closed on Dec. 25.

Christmas trees will be picked up on your regular collection day. Please remove all decorations. Christmas trees in plastic bags or frozen into a snowbank will not be collected

All branches and services of the Ottawa Public Library will be closed.

The Sexual Health Clinic and satellite clinics will be closed Dec. 26 and Dec. 27.

The Site program office and supervised consumption services at 179 Clarence St. will be closed Dec. 26 and Dec. 27. The Site mobile van will be closed Dec. 24 but will otherwise operate as usual from 5 to 11:30 p.m.

All Ottawa Public Health vaccination clinics will be closed on Dec. 25 and 26. Visit the COVID-19 Vaccine page for other vaccination clinic hours and availability.

The Ottawa Public Health information centre will be closed Dec. 26 and 27.

Dental clinics will be closed Dec. 26 and 27.

All municipal child-care centres will be closed on Dec. 26 and 27.

Most malls close at 5 p.m. Christmas Eve and don't reopen until Boxing Day. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press)

Recreation

Pools, arenas and fitness centres will operate on modified schedules during the holiday season, including public swimming , fitness and public skating facilities. Please check ottawa.ca for schedules.

Many arts centres, archives, galleries and theatres will be closed, but there will be some exceptions. The city suggests reaching out directly to find their schedules.

The Shenkman Arts Centre will be closed Dec. 24 to Dec. 27.

Holiday schedules for refrigerated outdoor rinks, including the Rink of Dreams, Lansdowne Park skating court, Ben Franklin Place skating rink and Jim Tubman Chevrolet Rink can be found at ottawa.ca/skating . Check the alert status on the homepage of ottawa.ca to confirm the rink is open.

Archives Branch (James Bartleman Centre and the Rideau Archives) will be closed from Dec. 17 to Jan. 2.

Parking and transit

All City of Ottawa parking regulations and restrictions will apply during this time.

Free parking will be available at city hall from Dec. 24 at 4 p.m. until Dec. 26 at 7 a.m.

The ByWard Market Garage at 70 Clarence St. and the Dalhousie Garage at 141 Clarence St. will offer free parking from Dec. 24 at 4 p.m. until Dec. 26 at 7 a.m.

OC Transpo holiday service will run from Dec. 25 to Jan. 6.

The OC Transpo customer service line will operate from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

OC Transpo's Rideau Centre customer service centre will be closed.

Para Transpo operates during regular hours throughout the holidays except for Dec. 24, during which services will be extended to 3 a.m. (with the last trips booked for 2:30 a.m. for urban trips, 2 a.m. for rural trips).

Retail

The Rideau Centre, Bayshore Shopping Centre, St. Laurent Shopping Centre and Place d'Orléans will be closed.

Tanger Outlets will be closed.

Groceries

Most grocery stores in the city will be closed but it's always best to check ahead.

Alcohol