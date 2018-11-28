Lighting ceremonies making spirits bright

Christmas lights are making spirits bright once again, with special lighting ceremonies heralding in the holiday season across Ottawa.

Residents and visitors can watch trees and landmarks lit up in vibrant greens and reds, listen to Christmas carols and sip on hot chocolate.

Here's our list of lighting events that are free and open to the public.

Parliament Hill

The annual Christmas Lights Across Canada event will kick off with an official illumination ceremony on Dec. 5 at 7 p.m.

The Magical Winter Lightscapes multimedia show will be projected on the Parliament Hill buildings until Jan. 7.

The free ceremony will feature Christmas carols and hot chocolate.

Lansdowne Park

The third annual lighting of the the Christmas tree at TD Place will take place Friday.

The event will feature Christmas carollers and offer visitors free hot chocolate and cider.

Santa Claus will be joined by Ottawa Redblacks players and mascot Big Joe.

National Gallery of Canada

The National Gallery of Canada will host its traditional tree lighting ceremony in the Scotiabank Great Hall on Friday at 7 p.m.

The event will feature a number of activities for families, including Via Rail's Christmas mini-train, a snowflake ornament craft table and a festive picture frame for taking photos.

Guests will also be offered hot chocolate and holiday treats. The Christmas tree will remain on display until Jan. 6.

Canadian Museum of History

The history museum in Gatineau will host its third annual giant Christmas tree lighting Thursday at 6 p.m.

The event will feature Christmas carols and free treats and hot chocolate.

Visitors can check out the museum's Christmas market.

Westboro Village

Westboro Village will kick off the holiday season with a special celebration Saturday from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The event will feature a tree-lighting ceremony at 5:30 p.m. at All Saints Anglican Church.

Visitors can browse the Christmas market, enjoy a cup of hot chocolate and listen to carollers. The Westboro Region Food Bank will also accept food donations at the event.