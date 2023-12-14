What's open and closed at Christmas in Ottawa

'Tis the season to be aware of holiday closures and reduced hours.

Christmas Day (Dec. 25) falls on a Monday this year. Most malls close at 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve, so make sure to get your last-minute shopping wrapped up early in the day.

Some restaurants and bars will open on Christmas Day, but it's always best to check ahead.

Here's a look at what else to expect this year.

City services

Client service centres at Ottawa City Hall, Ben Franklin Place, 580 Terry Fox Dr. and 255 Centrum Blvd. will be closed Christmas Day and Boxing Day (Tuesday, Dec. 26).

The provincial offences court at 100 Constellation Dr. and the business licensing centre at 735 Industrial Ave. will also be closed Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

The Metcalfe, West Carleton and North Gower client service centres will be closed from Monday, Dec. 18, to Friday, Jan. 5.

The city's 311 contact centre will remain open for urgent matters only. Check ottawa.ca/311 for more information.

All municipal child-care centres will be closed Christmas Day and Boxing Day. Parents are advised to check the operating hours of their child-care centre during the holiday season.

All four employment and social services offices will be closed Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

The City of Ottawa Spay and Neuter Clinic at 26 Concourse Gate will be closed from Friday, Dec. 22 until Monday, Jan. 1. It will reopen Tuesday, Jan. 2.

The Ottawa Public Library will be closed Christmas Day and Boxing Day. All branches will operate on a regular schedule from Wednesday, Dec. 27 through Saturday, Dec. 30. On Christmas Eve, all branches normally open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. will instead close at 3 p.m. (More information on OPL's hours of operation can be found here.)

Garbage and recycling

There will be no curbside or multi-residential green bin, recycling, garbage or bulky item collection on Christmas Day. Scheduled pickup will take place the following day, and collection will be delayed by one day for the remainder of the week.

The Trail Waste Facility will be closed on Christmas Day, but open Boxing Day from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Christmas trees will be picked up on your regular collection day. Please remove all decorations. Christmas trees in plastic bags or frozen into a snowbank will not be collected.

Transit and parking

OC Transpo holiday service will run from Christmas Day until Friday, Jan. 5. Visit octranspo.com for more information.

for more information. OC Transpo is offering a 2-for-1 DayPass allowing two customers 13 or older to ride all day for the price of a single day pass. The 2-for-1 pass is valid on Christmas Day and Boxing Day in addition to weekends. Kids 12 or under ride free all year.

OC Transpo's customer service line (613-560-5000) will be in service on Christmas Eve from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., Christmas Day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Boxing Day from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The Rideau Centre OC Transpo customer service centre will be closed on Christmas Day, but open on Christmas Eve from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Boxing Day from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Para Transpo will operate a holiday service on Christmas Day and Boxing Day. Regular scheduled trips that fall on those days are automatically cancelled, but customers may re-book using My Para Transpo or by calling 613-560-5000 up to seven days in advance.

The taxi coupon line will be closed Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

Free parking will be available at Ottawa City Hall (110 Laurier Ave. W.), the ByWard Market Garage (70 Clarence St.) and the Dalhousie Garage (141 Clarence St.) from 4 p.m. on Christmas Eve until 7 a.m. on Boxing Day. Exit gates will be left open during these hours only . If your vehicle's still in there once the gates come down on the morning of the 26th, you're responsible for the full cost.

All other municipal parking regulations apply.

Ottawa Public Health

Recreation

Pools, arenas and fitness centres will operate on modified schedules during the holiday season including public swimming, fitness and public skating facilities. Holiday drop-in schedules can be found here.

Some holiday-themed registered programs will be offered at community centres and arenas. They can be found here.

The city's four refrigerated outdoor rinks are open, weather permitting. Check the alert status here.

Community outdoor rinks and sledding hills will be open, weather permitting. Check the alert status here.

Shenkman Arts Centre will be closed Dec. 24 and 27. Check shenkmanarts.ca for modified holiday hours.

The Box Office at Meridian Theatres @ Centrepointe will remain closed from Dec. 24 until Jan. 14.

Archives Branch (James Bartleman Centre and the Rideau Archives) will remain closed from Tuesday, Dec. 19 until Monday, Jan 1.

Retail

Rideau Centre, Bayshore Shopping Centre, St. Laurent Shopping Centre, Place d'Orléans and Tanger Outlets will be closed Christmas Day.

All shopping centres close at 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve. Opening hours on Dec. 24 vary. Boxing Day hours also vary. Check mall websites for details.

Groceries

Most grocery stores in the city will be closed Christmas Day, but you can always check ahead.

Alcohol