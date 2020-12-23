Rainfall warning in effect for Ottawa

Environment Canada issued a rainfall warning on Wednesday for Ottawa and communities south of the city.

The rain is expected to start Thursday morning, Christmas Eve, and then continue into Thursday evening. Between 30 and 50 millimetres of rain is expected, the federal weather agency says.

"Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible. Watch for possible washouts near rivers, creeks and culverts," said Environment Canada on Wednesday.

"The frozen ground will have a reduced ability to absorb this rainfall."

By Friday morning, Christmas Day, the rain is expected to turn into snow and scattered flurries as temperatures drop. Some small amounts of snow may build up, said Environment Canada.