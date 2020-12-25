1 person injured, 8 displaced after Christmas Eve fire

One person was injured and eight displaced after a late night Christmas Eve fire in Gatineau.

Firefighters were called to the home at 96 boulevard Saint-Joseph just after 10:45 p.m. Thursday.

Firefighters found flames coming out the basement door and window and there were concerns the fire might spread to a nearby building, the Gatineau fire department wrote in a press release.

One person sustained undisclosed injuries and was taken to the Hull Hospital. The building's residents are in the care of the Red Cross.

The fire was brought under control by 12:30 a.m. and the investigation has been turned over to Gatineau police.

Damages are estimated at $95,000.