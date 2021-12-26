1 dead, man arrested after head-on collision in Edwardsburgh Township

A 71-year-old woman has died in a crash on Friday night in Edwardsburgh Township.

Emergency crews responded to a head-on collision between a pick-up truck and car on County Road 2 and Galop Canal around 10:30 p.m. Friday, Ontario Provincial Police wrote in a release Sunday.

Police said the woman, from Prescott, Ont., was later pronounced dead at a local hospital, while a 36-year-old man was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The man has been charged with operation causing death and operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration of more than .08 per cent.

Police are continuing to investigate and a post-mortem will be conducted for the woman.

Edwardsburgh Township is approximately 80 km south of downtown Ottawa.