Pandemic-weary shoppers getting a jump on Christmas cheer

More than six weeks remain until Dec. 25, but it seems like we're in need of some Christmas magic earlier than ever this year.

Indeed, in many households the tree's already up and lights already strung in a bid to make spirits bright during the pandemic, and that has at least one Ottawa business owner brimming with cheer.

"Business is booming," said Audy Czigler, owner of Tinseltown Christmas Emporium on Somerset Street W. in Ottawa's Hintonburg neighbourhood.

Czigler said customers started purchasing festive merchandise as far back as June. "People were excited about Christmas this year."

Current restrictions permit a maximum of 18 shoppers to wander his showroom at a time, but Czigler said he's also doing a booming business online at a time when other retailers are suffering.

"We know that a lot of other businesses are not singing the same song right now," he said.

'Business is booming,' says Audy Czigler, proprietor of Ottawa's Tinseltown Christmas Emporium. (Jean Delisle/CBC)

Lights in the darkness

"We need sparkly right now!" said Francine Guiet as she loaded up on decorations at Czigler's store.

Guiet said she usually doesn't begin her holiday prep until December, but this year things are different.

"This year it's more important to get some stuff that's shiny and happy with the whole COVID situation," said Guiet, who added she's holding out hope her grandkids can visit on Christmas Day.

Even the annual of chore of putting up outdoor Christmas lights holds greater meaning for her this year. As the days grow shorter, Guiet said the colourful lights are like a beacon of hope in the gloom, especially during a pandemic.

"I am putting positive energy out into the world," she said. "We will get through this."

For Kim Lafond, this Christmas will be bittersweet: it's the first time in 53 years she won't travel home to the East Coast for the holidays. (Jean Delisle/CBC)

Customer Kim Lafond said for the first time in more than 50 years, she won't be spending the holidays with her family on the East Coast.

"This year's a bit tougher for us, because we probably won't get home," Lafond said with a tear in her eye. "So you try to make it as festive as you can and try to make it it special for your family, and some new ornaments always help."

Decorating a stress-reliever

Hanging those decorations while the Christmas carols play in the background may be just what the doctor ordered, according to psychologist Nafissa Ismail, research chair in stress and mental health at the University of Ottawa.

"Light and music stimulate our brain to release our own dopamine, release our own norepinephrine, which helps us regulate our stress level," Ismail said.

Tinseltown Christmas Emporium customers talk about why, during a pandemic, we are craving more Christmas cheer this year.

Whether it's Christmas or another cultural festival, Ismail said these rituals help activate regions of the brain where memories of better times are stored.

"Associated with family gatherings ... having a meal together, sharing love, happiness and so on," she said. "And this is something that all Canadians need more than ever this year."

Czigler said the glitter of the holiday season is also a welcome relief for those exhausted by U.S. politics.

"My product is like whipped cream: nobody needs it, but it's that nice little topping that makes you feel great."