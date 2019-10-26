Long-running charity breakfast cancelled for 2019

A long-running holiday fundraising breakfast has been cancelled for 2019, with organizers saying they weren't able to find the right place to host it.

For nearly 70 years, the annual Christmas Cheer Breakfast has raised money for local organizations which help people in need, including the Ottawa Mission, the Youth Services Bureau of Ottawa, and the Ottawa Food Bank.

"Facing unsurmountable challenges finding a suitable venue, we have regrettably decided not to hold a Christmas Cheer Breakfast this year," reads a statement on the Christmas Cheer Ottawa website.

"We're sorry we won't be able to see and celebrate with everyone who has made attending the breakfast an important party of their holiday season giving."

WE HAVE TO SKIP BREAKFAST THIS YEAR.<br>WE HOPE YOU WILL STILL GIVE.<br><br>If you can give, please do, and we’ll make sure your donation goes directly into the hands of those who need it most during this holiday season. Thank you.<br><br>The Christmas Cheer Breakfast will be back in 2020! <a href="https://t.co/i3l10dzLA1">pic.twitter.com/i3l10dzLA1</a> —@OttawaXmasCheer

Dates to 1950s

The roots of the Christmas Cheer Breakfast began in 1951 with the Christmas Cheer Broadcast radio-thon, according to its website.

CBC News reached out Christmas Cheer Ottawa on Saturday, including members of its organizing committee, but did not receive a response.

Nepean MPP Lisa MacLeod, also the province's culture minister, said on Twitter that she was "on it," referencing a CTV Ottawa report that the province was looking to save the fundraiser.

As of Saturday afternoon, no one from the minister's office had confirmed whether the province would step in.

'We completely understand'

Last year, the fundraiser was held at the Aberdeen Pavilion at Lansdowne Park. In previous years it was held at the Westin hotel.

In a written statement to CBC, Ottawa Food Bank spokesperson Rachael Wilson said she was disappointed to learn the breakfast wouldn't be taking place this December.

"But we completely understand the need to cancel the event when a suitable venue wasn't available," Wilson said.

Christmas Cheer Ottawa says it plans to resume the fundraiser in 2020.