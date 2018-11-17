10 displaced by fire at Chinatown home

Ten people have been temporarily displaced after fire broke out Saturday afternoon at a home in Ottawa's Chinatown neighbourhood.

Several 911 calls came in at around 4:30 p.m. about flames and thick smoke coming from the top floor of a two-storey multi-unit home on Christie Street, Ottawa Fire Services said in a media release.

Crews were able to bring the fire under control in about half an hour, the fire department said.

One person was taken into the care of paramedics, officials said. Their injuries have not been disclosed.

A fire investigator is on the scene, but Ottawa police say the fire is currently not considered suspicious.

As of 6 p.m., lane reductions were still in place on both Christie Street and Bronson Avenue.