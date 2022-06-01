3 dead after head-on crash near Perth, Ont.

Three people are dead after a head-on crash in Lanark County southwest of Ottawa on Tuesday morning, Ontario Provincial Police say.

It happened just after 11 a.m. on Christie Lake Road near Perth, Ont., between Glen Tay and Bowes Side roads.

The driver and passenger in one of the two vehicles was pronounced dead at the scene, OPP said in a news release Tuesday.

The driver of the second vehicle also died, and a passenger was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

None of the victims has been identified. An investigation into the cause of the crash continues.

That section of Christie Lake Road was closed but has since reopened. The crash happened fewer than 10 kilometres from downtown Perth and about 90 kilometres southwest of downtown Ottawa.