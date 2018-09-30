New Senator Chris Tierney traces roots to Ottawa Valley

Chris Tierney spent many happy summers vacationing with family in the Ottawa Valley, but now he's gearing up for an extended stay in the capital region.

The 24-year-old from Keswick, Ont., is joining the Ottawa Senators as part of the Erik Karlsson trade, and he's bringing the experience of 284 NHL games and 104 points with him.

All In A Day host Alan Neal got to know Tierney during a recent interview at Canadian Tire Centre.

Can you tell me about your history in this area?

My parents grew up in the Ottawa Valley in Deep River. We had a lot of holidays and summers there. A lot of my childhood was spent going up there with my cousins to get away.

It was a lot of fun. My grandma still lives up there. I still go up every summer. I spent lots of time on the Ottawa River.

I have aunts and uncles who live in Ottawa. I'd go to visit them and skate around on the Rideau Canal when I was younger.

I have a lot of roots here.

Very excited to get into Ottawa and start things off! Looking forward to meeting my new teammates and playing in front of such passionate hockey fans! Can’t wait to see what this team can do <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SensArmy?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SensArmy</a> —@tierney71

How did you feel about the Sens when you were younger?

I liked them. I was never really a Leafs fan.

I was actually an Atlanta Thrashers fan.

Why the Thrashers?!

We're talking maybe ages eight through 11 or 12. I had a jersey and everything.

I was a big Ilya Kovalchuk fan. Whenever he'd come to Toronto my dad and I would get tickets and we'd go watch the Thrashers play the Leafs. I'd wear my Atlanta jersey.

I remember having an Ilya Kovalchuk lefty curve [on my stick]. It had this huge [curve] on it. I loved it.

Tierney won an Ontario Hockey League championship with the London Knights in 2013, going on to play for the Memorial Cup in Saskatoon. The Knights lost in the semifinal. (Liam Richards/The Canadian Press)

What do you need now in a stick?

My curve is pretty standard, a P88 curve. I think now it's named after [Chicago's No. 88] Patrick Kane.

It's a pretty standard curve, I'm not teeing [shots] up like Kovalchuk does.

More for whatever feels better when I'm handling pucks.

What's it like to replace a player like Erik Karlsson?

You try not to think about it too much. We can't replace Karlsson. We're not going to replicate his game, we're not going to have the same impact on the team and the city.

We're not looking to try and come in and say, 'Oh, we traded Karlsson but we got us back and we're going to do all this stuff.'

It's a big trade and we're going to be tied to that trade forever. - Chris Tierney

That's not going to happen. We're not going to be top five superstars in the league.

We have to come in and create our own identities, find our own roles, become our own players and try to help the team win any way we can.

It's a big trade and we're going to be tied to that trade forever. We're always going to be the names in there.

You want to show that in a trade the Senators are getting good pieces back.

San Jose Sharks centre Chris Tierney, No. 50, faces future Senators teammates Mark Stone and Mike Condon on Dec. 7, 2016. (The Associated Press)

How do you shut the pressure out?

Since I've been growing up there will always be people who aren't happy with you or your game.

I think you need confidence in yourself and your team and your support system.

For me that's probably my parents, my family, my girlfriend. We've been together eight years now.

It's going to make it a lot easier to have her be a five hour drive away instead of a five hour flight. She'll be down here a lot more this year.

Tierney has played in three pre-season games with Ottawa, going pointless so far. (Fred Chartrand/The Canadian Press)

Is it a weird or hard feeling to leave San Jose?

A little bit.

You've built so many relationships and ties, invested in the team and made it your home. The last four years I was all San Jose.

It's definitely a little weird, especially at the beginning. You're still going to keep an eye on your friends and you want them to do well.

Just not when they play the Senators.