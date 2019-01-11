Teen found guilty in 2017 crash that killed 2 girls

A young man has been found guilty of criminal negligence causing death and dangerous driving in a high-speed crash that killed two girls and seriously injured another in 2017.

Just before 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 18 that year, Chris Galletta lost control of a black Chevy Cobalt he was driving after leaving an outdoor party on Fernbank Road, north of Jinkinson Road.

Michaela Martel, Maddie Clement and Sommer Foley, all in their teens, were riding in the car with Galletta, who was then 18.

Martel and Clement died at the scene, and Galletta and Foley were hospitalized with serious injuries.

In an Ottawa courtroom on Thursday, Galletta, now 19, was found guilty of charges including criminal negligence causing death, criminal negligence causing bodily harm and dangerous driving.

His family and the families of the victims attended.

Sentencing is expected in March.​