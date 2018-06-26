Ottawa chiropractor charged with sexual assault

An Ottawa chiropractor has been charged with sexual assault following a complaint from a woman who visited his clinic on April 6.

A woman in her 50s told police on Apr. 9 that three days earlier she was at an appointment with the chiropractor at his clinic in Ottawa's south end.

After her treatment, she said he offered her a free massage in another area of the clinic. That's when the sexual assault is alleged to have occurred, police said.

On Tuesday 69-year-old Dr. William McLeod of Ottawa was charged with one count of sexual assault. He's scheduled to appear in court Tuesday. Police did not name the clinic where the alleged assault occurred.

Investigators said they're concerned there could be more victims and are encouraging them to come forward.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 613-236-1222, ext. 5760.