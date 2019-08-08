Anyone up for a game of chinlone? Myanmar's national sport comes to Ottawa

Steven San jumps face-first toward the small plastic ball, headbutting it back over the five-foot high net to his opponent's side.

The ball falls to the ground. San has scored a point for his team.

The Ottawa man is an avid player of chinlone, a game that got its start in Myanmar — also known as Burma — and was originally played with a rattan ball.

San now organizes daily pick-up games in Centretown, and they have gained popularity in the city's refugee community.

"When we play this game, you don't feel any stress. If you work, work, work and think about your family and your future, you may be stressed," he said.

"But when you play, you don't think about anything. You just focus on the game and relax."

Refugees in Ottawa play so often at McNabb Park in Centretown that the grass starts to turn brown. Occasionally they will set up their net in the yard at nearby Cambridge Street Community Public School. (Christine Maki/CBC)

'Very exciting for me'

San is from the ethnic group known as Chin. No surprise, chinlone is popular among Chin people, and across Asia. He explained that "lone" means ball in his language.

San estimates there are around 300 Chin refugees in Ottawa, and two dozen regularly show up at McNabb Park to play chinlone from dinnertime until dusk nearly every day.

In June, some of them competed in a provincewide tournament called the Chin Cup, and Ottawa's team placed first in chinlone.

Steven San helps organize daily pick-up chinlone games at McNabb Park in Centretown. (Christine Maki/CBC)

Pao Min Theng, a regular at the games at McNabb Park who came to Canada as a refugee three years ago, was thrilled to find the sport he grew up with being played here.

"It's very exciting for me. We play three-by-three and make friendship with each other and make fun. It's not too tiring. I like it too much," he joked.

Acrobatic feats

Chinlone is also called sepak takraw in some Asian countries. Players sometimes perform acrobatic and athletic feats as they try to block and pass the ball using anything but their hands.

Bawi Cinzah didn't play as a child in Myanmar, but has since taken up the game in Canada. He says you grow accustomed to hitting the hard ball with your head.

A Buddhist monk kicks a rattan ball during a game of chinlone in Kawhmu, Myanmar. (The Associated Press)

"Yeah, it hurt the first time you try it. But after one or two weeks, maybe a month, you get used to it," he said.

Those flips and jumps are what attracted Thierry Parayre to the game. He's not from Myanmar, but has long played hacky sack.

He spotted the chinlone players in the park one day and asked to join them.

"I mean it's just a great game. It's a lot of fun," he said.

Thierry Parayre is a lifelong hacky sack player, who learned chinlone after spotting the game in his local park. (Christine Maki/CBC)

Seeking chinlone players

The group can't afford to practice in winter, as that would involve renting pricey gym space.

Instead, they're hoping to expand the number of players — and opponents — on the court during the months they can play.

Bawi Cinzah didn't play chinlone in Myanmar, but has since taken up the sport with other Burmese refugees in Ottawa. (Christine Maki/CBC)

"I know [others] play too but we don't know how to connect with them and just have fun. Not fighting ... each other but just having fun and playing games. That's what I wish," San said.

In particular, he hopes those with an Asian background who are already familiar with the rules of the game might decide to join in.

"You can be from a different point of view. Or a different religious background. But in this game, we can work together. With this game, we are one," he said.