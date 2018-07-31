Owner of popular Chinatown restaurant So Good says so long

It has been 24 years since Peter So first tied on an apron and began pursuing his dream — starting So Good, a restaurant which would become the favourite Chinese eatery for a legion of Ottawans.

At the time, he was working as a nurse and feeling burned out.

A store that had belonged to his parents on Somerset Street W. was available and, although he was approaching middle age, he knew it was time to begin again.

"I want to start this business, it's my dream," he said in an interview on CBC Radio's Ottawa Morning.

That was 1994.

A loyal following

But So's dream was soon met with a big dose of reality: "I didn't know owning a restaurant was so much work."

Over time he began developing a loyal clientele, including members of the city's Vegetarian Society.

"Apparently Jewish people love Chinese food. I met a lot of Jewish customers and they promoted my business," he said. "It was booming after that."

Peter So says starting up a restaurant wasn't easy, but after a few years he had a solid group of loyal customers. (Andrew Foote/CBC)

Over the years, the restaurant developed a loyal following for dishes such as Indonesian spicy squid,

Szechuan beef and pepper salt tofu.

But it was So's friendliness that helped keep those orders coming.

He credits his nursing career with giving him the ability to connect with people from all walks of life.

"I like to chat with people," he admits. "If you treat your [clients as friends], you will be a success."

'Time to enjoy life'

So worked his last day at the restaurant on Monday.

"I'm a bit sad because all of these years in business I have met lots of people and made lots of friends," he said.

He admitted he's feeling a bit apprehensive, but knows leaving is the best decision.

The restaurant will remain open, but under new management.

While Peter So is saying goodbye to his restaurant, he says he'll stay involved in the Chinatown business community. (Andrew Foote/CBC)

As for So himself, he said he plans to continue his work with the Chinatown Business Improvement Area, and take it easy.

"My wife and I have worked so hard and made the restaurant very successful," he said.

"It's time to enjoy life a bit."