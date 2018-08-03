Ottawa aims to attract Chinese tourists with three-city trip

Ottawa Tourism is hoping to attract visitors from China with incentives for tour providers and by increasing the capital's profile among travellers.

The tourism marketing organization launched a three-city blitz in Beijing, Guangzhou and Shanghai last week.

Destination Canada, formerly the Canadian Tourism Commission, says Chinese tourists spent $1.6 billion in Canada last year and though Ottawa Tourism said it doesn't have a number for how much of that was in the capital, the organization is trying to ensure the city gets its share.

China is Ottawa's fastest growing tourism market, sending six per cent more visitors to the capital in 2017, than in 2016.

"More and more people are touring outside of the country. Those numbers are increasing dramatically," said Jantine Van Kregten, a spokesperson for Ottawa Tourism and one of nine representatives on the trip.

We want a piece of that pie."

While Ottawa has a staid reputation domestically, the tourism agency said that's not the case abroad.

"Being the capital city means something," Van Kregten said.

"It showcases the entire country so you can see a little bit of all of Canada, a huge country, in one location through our national institutions, our museums, our culture and that's a big selling point in the Chinese market."

Attracting friends, family

For Vicky Lee and her family from Kunming in Yunnan, China, Ottawa is a natural travel destination. Her father, mother, grandmother and aunt all travelled to Canada to visit her uncle, who moved here 10 years ago.

"We like vacation and I think Canada is a very beautiful country," Lee said during her visit to Parliament Hill Thursday.

A tour group of Chinese students was also on the Hill that afternoon, along with other visiting families.

Vicky Lee and her family visited Parliament Hill on Thursday. Ottawa Tourism is encouraging visitors from China to book longer stays in the capital region. (Matthew Kupfer/CBC)

Van Kregten said tourists who visit family and friends are "the thin edge of the wedge," and the city's Chinese-Canadian population is helping to draw visitors from abroad.

"We also want to target Chinese Canadians in Toronto and Montreal. They've got visiting friends as well, if people are coming all the way to Canada chances are they aren't going to see just one city," she said.

But one major barrier remains. There are no direct flights to Ottawa, from any major Chinese cities.

Incentives to draw tour operators

Van Kregten said the junket included visits with eight Chinese tour operators to encourage them to stop and stay longer in the capital.

Jantine Van Kregten, spokesperson for Ottawa Tourism, was part of the three-city tour of China, which stopped in Beijing, Guangzhou and Shanghai. (Matthew Kupfer/CBC)

Ottawa Tourism also has an incentive system for Canadian businesses to bring in more Chinese guests, based on a per-room, per-night rate.

"If they bring more money in 2018 over 2017, that's where the cash incentive comes into play," Van Kregten said.

She wouldn't provide the rate or the budget for the incentive program, saying it's a "trade secret."