Police investigating Ottawa's first shootings of the year

Police are investigating two shootings that occurred on the first day of the year.

A man was shot near the corner of Bronson Avenue and Somerset Street West at around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

The victim was taken to hospital and is in serious but stable condition, according to paramedics.

The shooting happened following a "dispute," police said. No arrests have been made.

The Ottawa police guns and gangs unit is investigating.

Earlier in the day, shots were fired inside a house on Willow Creek Circle near Barrhaven.

The incident occurred around 4:30 a.m., according to police. No one was injured and one person was arrested.

The two incidents are the first shootings in Ottawa in 2020 and comes on the heels of a slight decrease in shootings in the capital in 2019.