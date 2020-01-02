Skip to Main Content
Police investigating Ottawa's first shootings of the year
Ottawa·New

Police are investigating two shootings that occurred on the first day of the year.

Man in serious, stable condition after being shot in Chinatown on New Year's Day

CBC News ·
The shooting took place at the corner of Bronson Avenue and Somerset Street West just before 11 p.m. Jan, 1, 2020. (CBC)

A man was shot near the corner of Bronson Avenue and Somerset Street West at around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

The victim was taken to hospital and is in serious but stable condition, according to paramedics.

The shooting happened following a "dispute," police said. No arrests have been made.

The Ottawa police guns and gangs unit is investigating.

Earlier in the day, shots were fired inside a house on Willow Creek Circle near Barrhaven. 

The incident occurred around 4:30 a.m., according to police. No one was injured and one person was arrested.

The two incidents are the first shootings in Ottawa in 2020 and comes on the heels of a slight decrease in shootings in the capital in 2019.

