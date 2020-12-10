Chinatown BIA slams study calling area 'food desert'

The head of Ottawa's Chinatown BIA is blasting a new study that refers to West Centretown as a "food desert."

"For us it was shocking and unbelievable," Grace Xin told CBC's All In A Day on Thursday. "Instead of being a food desert, I would think it's a food oasis."

In late November, the Somerset West Community Health Centre published a study on food security in the neighbourhood and concluded the closure of the Loeb grocery store on Booth Street in 2006 left a gap that's never been fully filled.

The report found accessing food is particularly difficult for low-income residents who have to travel long distances, sometimes by bus, to reach grocery stores, or who resort to shopping at convenience stores that tend to be "higher priced, have lower quality and selection, and are less likely to offer culturally appropriate food choices."

Xin said the report ignores the many offerings available at family-run grocery stores in the neighbourhood, not to mention take-out options at a range of different businesses including Chinese, Indian, Latin and Middle Eastern restaurants.

"The conclusion I find is very disheartening for the Chinatown small businesses that have been working hard and are doing their best to survive the pandemic," she said.

Study incomplete: executive director

The study proposed both "food kiosks" to bring a variety of foods in a pop-up format to different areas in the community, and the creation of a community grocery store that would offer a wide range of healthy foods, fresh and prepared.

But Naini Cloutier, executive director of Somerset West Community Health Centre, told All In A Day the study is incomplete, as researchers have yet to speak directly with existing local businesses.

She said the term "food desert" was one that community members used, rather than one the study imposed on the area.

"We looked at what the community was saying, the need in the community that was identified, but I echo absolutely what Grace [Xin] is saying, that there are local businesses that are trying to fill this gap and they are a very important part of the solution," said Cloutier.

Xin said given that it's incomplete, the report shouldn't have drawn conclusions about a lack of food options in the area.

The study by the Somerset West Community Health Centre proposes food kiosks offering a variety of healthy options, both fresh and prepared. (Jean Delisle/Radio-Canada )

The West Centretown food study will now consult with local businesses to see how existing infrastructure can be used to fill gaps, said Cloutier.

"We are very fortunate in having a very rich cultural heritage of small ethno-cultural businesses," she said. "The next step is going to look at the strength in our community and look at how we can collectively build on Chinatown."

West Centretown includes the neighbourhoods of Chinatown, Little Italy, Rochester Heights and LeBreton Flats.